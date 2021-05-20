KS Bharat Named as Standby for Wriddhiman Saha for England tour

Andhra wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat has been, as a precautionary measure, named the standby for Wriddhiman Saha for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the five-Test series against England, ESPNCricinfo reported. Saha had recently recovered from COVID-19.

Bharat reached Mumbai on 19 May where the UK-bound Indian contingent will be serving a two-week quarantine in their hotel rooms before leaving for London on 2 June. Bharat, who has been a regular feature in the India A set-up, was also one of the standbys for India's home Tests against England earlier this year.