Wriddhiman Saha, Amit Mishra, Prasidh Krishna Beat COVID-19

Wriddhiman Saha and Amit Mishra have defeated COVID-19, having tested positive for the virus on May 4, the same day that IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely. ESPNCricinfo has reported that Prasidh Krishna has also returned a negative test. The trio announced their respective recoveries on Twitter, with the leg-spinner doing so while expressing his heartfelt gratitude towards the frontline workers.



Saha is part of the India squad that is due to tour England for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, followed by a five-Test series against the hosts. Krishna is among the four players named as stand-bys. These two, along with KL Rahul, who has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis, have been included in the touring party subject to fitness clearance.