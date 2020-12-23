KL Rahul Stays at 3, Virat Kohli Moves to 7th in ICC T20I Rankings

Meanwhile, New Zealand opener Tim Seifert and fast bowler Tim Southee have attained career-best positions in their respective rankings after playing important roles in a 2-1 series win over Pakistan. Dawid Malan is at the top spot in the list of batsmen, followed by Babar Azam and Rahul.

Seifert has advanced 24 slots to a career-best ninth position after a fine run in the home series saw him top the aggregate with 176 runs while Southee's six wickets in the series have lifted him from 13th to seventh position.

Seifert, who was named player of the series with the high point being a career-best 84 not out off 63 balls in the second match in Hamilton, had a previous highest ranking of 32nd in August this year.