The 36 All Out and the Immediate Aftermath: What India Need to Do 

This really should not even be a question. Gill should play and there's no two ways about it. The question is where. He's a natural at the top of the order and the obvious solution is to plug him in at the expense of Prithvi Shaw, who has fared rather questionably.

But, with Virat Kohli absent and considering that Gill could be thrown into the deep end if asked to open against the brand new ball with Hazlewood, Cummins and Starc handling them in their backyard, it's better to have him in the middle-order.

More than protecting Gill, it's a matter of latching on when the sheen is off the ball, something Gill will be able to do. While Pujara has been pretty solid in the middle-order, India would need someone who can force the Aussies into plan B and C when the new ball is seen off. By swapping Pujara and Gill, arguably into positions they aren't meant for, India solve the need to see off the new ball and make merry once it's indeed off.