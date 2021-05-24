KL Rahul Recovering Well, Set to Fly With India Team to England

"There is still time, about a month before the start of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and another one-and-a-half month before the start of five-Test series against England. The Indian team has done this before too, taken injured Wriddhiman Saha to Australia last year and made him do rehab with the team," added the source.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, is yet to officially announce whether he or Saha (whose availability for England too was subject to fitness clearance) are fit to travel.

Saha is expected to reach Mumbai on Monday but wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat has already been kept on standby and is in Mumbai.