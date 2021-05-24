BCCI Yet to Give Indian Women’s Team Prize Money From 2020 T20 WC

The Indian women’s cricket team, which made the finals of last year's World T20 in Australia, will be credited their share from the USD 500,000 prize money by the end of this week, a senior BCCI official told the Telegraph after it came to light that they are yet to be given their due.

A report in the UK-based newspaper quoted an official from the Federation of International Cricketers Association (FICA) as saying that the BCCI is yet to disburse the runner-up prize money of the global event, which was held in February-March last year.