Home Sports Cricket Jonathan Trott & James Vince Confident Ahead of Gulf Giants’ ILT20 Season Opener
Jonathan Trott & James Vince Confident Ahead of Gulf Giants’ ILT20 Season Opener
ILT20: Gulf Giants will begin their new campaign with a match against MI Emirates on Thursday.
The Quint
Cricket
Published:
i
Jonathan Trott & James Vince Confident Ahead of Gulf Giants’ ILT20 Season Opener
(Photo: Gulf Giants)
✕
advertisement
The fourth season of the DP World UAE ILT20 is upon us, and Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants are geared up for a fresh campaign under new Head Coach Jonathan Trott and a renewed squad led by James Vince. The inaugural season champions will face MI Emirates in their opening match at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.
We are ready. We began our camp last week, and as players started assembling from different tournaments, we’ve had solid sessions together as a full group in the past couple of days. It’s always a bit of a challenge in a shorter tournament, but that also makes it exciting. We’re prepared and looking forward to applying ourselves.
Jonathan Trott
We have a strong group of players who come into the season with good form and great intent. The ILT20 is always competitive, but the focus is on delivering our best cricket. We’re hungry to bring that title back to the Gulf Giants.
Looking ahead to their first opponents, MI Emirates, who were the champions of season 2, Trott & Vince had this to say:
They are an explosive side led by Kieron Pollard, so it’s certainly going to be a good challenge for us. But we are prepared, and our focus remains on executing our plans rather than worrying too much about the opposition.
Jonathan Trott
Facing a tough side first up sets the tone for the tournament. We respect what MI Emirates bring to the table, but at the same time, we back our skills and preparation. A good start can set the rhythm, and that’s what we’re aiming for.
Trott, widely regarded as one of England’s most technically accomplished batters, brings with him an impressive coaching portfolio, most notably guiding Afghanistan to a historic ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final and a spirited run at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
Speaking on the new role, he said:
I’m excited about the opportunity to work with UAE talent. One of the main reasons I was drawn here is the chance to help develop young, homegrown players within a growing cricket ecosystem. The local players have a real hunger to learn, and tournaments like the ILT20 give them the perfect platform to test themselves and learn from some of the best players in the world. I’m grateful to Adani Sportsline for giving me this opportunity. We believe in backing young UAE talent, supporting their growth, and giving them the platform to shine,” he concluded.
Jonathan Trott
The Gulf Giants will play Dubai Capitals on December 6, followed by Desert Vipers on December 8 and Sharjah Warriors on December 10.