Joe Root, Virat Kohli, and the Contrasting Fortunes of Two Former Captains

The chorus of 'Hey Jude', the iconic song by The Beatles, reverberated in the air through the Barmy Army trumpet as Joe Root kept finding gaps at Edgbaston on Tuesday, 5 July. England has been getting "better, better and better." No other English side had ever chased the target of 370+ in the fourth innings. The new England side seems to be ticking the right boxes with the aggressive BazBall approach – the style of their new head coach Brendon McCullum.

Despite not being the captain, Joe Root is a leader in the new train of thought. He is the smooth operator helping new skipper Ben Stokes carve a style to win. After chasing down 277, 299, and 296 in their last three Tests against New Zealand, achieving the target of 378 against India to level the series 2-2 is a new record for England.