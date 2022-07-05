'Special Win': Twitter Reacts to England’s Historic Win Over India at Edgbaston

Riding on Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow’s unbeaten hundreds, England beat India by seven wickets to level the five-match series 2-2 at Edgbaston on Tuesday. By doing so, the hosts once again denied Team India a Test series victory on English soil.

Root (142 not out) and Bairstow (114 not out) dominated the proceedings on Day 5, steering the hosts to their highest ever successful run chase of 378 runs. This is also the second-highest successful Test run chase in England and the ninth-highest successful run chase in men’s Test history.

The duo's excellent batting won hearts across the globe as Twitter exploded with congratulatory messages.