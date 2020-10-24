Virat Kohli Best Across Formats Among Peers: Joe Root

India captain Virat Kohli is the most complete cricketer across formats, England Test captain Joe Root has said. Root said he didn’t consider himself in the top bracket of batsmen, including Australia's Steve Smith, and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. "I try not to measure myself against other players. But I do watch a lot of how they go about constructing different types of innings across the three formats. You're looking at three of the greatest players the game has seen," Root was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

“Virat is probably the most complete player out of the three of them across formats.”