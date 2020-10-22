Twitter Lauds Virat’s ‘Love for 2s’ Even With Just 1 Run Needed

Fans on twitter noted that RCB captain Virat Kohli ran two runs when his team needed only one. IANS Fans on twitter noted that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli ran two runs when his team needed only one. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Sports Buzz Fans on twitter noted that RCB captain Virat Kohli ran two runs when his team needed only one.

Fans on twitter noted that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli ran two runs when his team needed only one to win against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While RCB needed only one run to reach a measly target of 85, Kohli ran for a second run, which was eventually not counted, on Wednesday night.

Fans noted Kohli's obsession with running the extra run whenever he can. "Virat Kohli even after requiring 1 run to win, ran 2 runs there to seal the game. His love for twos is totally commendable," tweeted one spectator.

"Virat Kohli is so obsessed with running 2's that he ran 2 when only one run was required to win," tweeted another user.

"Show me the better love story than Virat Kohli and 2 Runs! I'll wait...." said a tweet.

"1 Run Needed Kohli runs 2. That is hunger of runs," said someone else on twitter.

KKR were restricted to 84/8 wickets in 20 overs and RCB chased it down with eight wickets in hand and more than six overs to spare. The win took RCB level on points (14) with top-ranked Delhi Capitals.