Game, Set, Cramps: How Do Menstruating Athletes Deal With Periods, Taboo?

While some go for painkillers, others use birth control pills to make sure their periods don't clash with important events.

However, each body is different and there is no one-size-fit-all-solution.

"Three months before the 2016 Olympics, I had told all the female athletes who were going to the Olympics in Rio, if you think it’s going to be an issue, I think you should see your gynaec about adjusting your cycle, (so they don’t clash with their events) now, because you have to do it at least two to three cycles before," Nikhil Latey a physiotherapist and a sports scientist tells FIT.

"I didn’t follow up on it because it's an intensely personal thing. It was my job as someone in charge of their health to give them the advice, but I am not a gynaec, so I wouldn’t prod them about it," he added.