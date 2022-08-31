'Want to Create Some Great Moments for Retiring Jhulan': Harmanpreet Kaur

In the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, she will look forward to adding more scalps to her current tally of 252 and finish her glorious career on a high.

Harmanpreet expressed that a player of Jhulan's calibre is irreplaceable and "is a great example for all of us."

"Her (Jhulan's) approach to the team and (wanting to) do well in every game is something nobody can beat," Harmanpreet said. "When I entered the team, she was leading from the front, and I have learnt from her."