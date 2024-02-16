Looking Forward to Taking MI Emirates Down: Jason Holder Ahead of ILT20 Final

Dubai Capitals, on Thursday (15 February), defeated defending champions Gulf Giants by 9 wickets in Qualifier 2 of ILT20 2024 to become the second team to enter the final, after MI Emirates booked their spot by winning the first Qualifier earlier in the week.

Capitals were able to restrict the Giants to a low total of 138/6 in Sharjah on Thursday and managed to chase it down in 15.2 overs. Dubai Capitals's Jason Holder shared his thoughts on the victory, and on the big final against MI Emirates. Here are the excerpts: