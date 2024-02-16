R Ashwin Completes 500 Test Wickets: A Look at His 10 Best Test Outings

R Ashwin completed the 500-Test wickets mark during the Ind vs Eng 2nd Test.
Image: Altered by The Quint
On a momentous Friday, 16 February, the seasoned maestro of Indian spin, Ravichandran Ashwin, etched his name in the annals of cricket history as he achieved the Herculean feat of completing 500 Test wickets during the third India vs England Test.
Ashwin, who is just two Tests away from donning the whites for India for the 100th time, stands as only the second Indian bowler to attain the illustrious 500-wicket milestone in Test cricket, with the legendary Anil Kumble being the sole predecessor.
As Ashwin savours the sweet taste of success in reaching this monumental milestone, let's rewind the clock and reminisce his 10 most remarkable performances in the enduring realm of Test cricket:
In July 2023, at Windsor Park, Ashwin showcased a dominant performance that played a pivotal role in India's commanding victory over West Indies by an innings and 141 runs on the third day of the Test.
In the first innings, the off-spinner orchestrated the downfall of West Indies by dismissing openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Tangerine Chanderpaul. Interestingly, Ashwin had also dismissed Tangerine’s father, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, during his maiden Test appearance in the year 2011. His mastery continued as he claimed the wickets of Alick Athanaze, Jomel Warrican and Alzarri Joseph, securing a five-wicket haul.
The second innings of the first Test saw Ashwin better his previous performance and bag a seven-fer. Following debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal's spectacular knock of 171, India declared with a mammoth lead of 271. Ashwin then delivered a stellar performance, taking 7 for 71 as West Indies crumbled for 130 on the third evening. This outstanding feat marked Ashwin as the first Indian bowler to achieve five-wicket hauls in both innings of a Test match in the West Indies.
In the fourth and final Test of the 2022-23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ashwin exhibited a stellar performance, securing a remarkable six-wicket haul against the Aussies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the visitor’s first innings.
This marked Ashwin's 32nd five-wicket haul in Test cricket, further solidifying his position as the leading wicket-taker among Indian bowlers against Australia. Additionally, he ascended to becoming the joint-leading wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, boasting an impressive total of 113 wickets in the series.
As the sun rose on Australia's second innings, the 37-year-old maestro gracefully snagged Matt Kuhnemann's wicket, concluding the match with a magnificent seven-fer.
In 2021, when the Englishmen toured India for a four-match Test series, Ashwin emerged as the hero in the second Test, donning his all-rounding cape and playing a pivotal role in the hosts' resounding victory by 317 runs at the Chepauk.
On his home turf, Ashwin spun a web around the England batsmen, securing an impressive 5 for 43 in the first innings. However, his heroics were not confined to the bowling arena. In India's second innings, Ashwin showcased his batting prowess, crafting a masterclass that culminated in his fifth century.
The second innings of the visitors also witnessed Ashwin's impactful bowling performance as he claimed the crucial wickets of the then skipper Joe Root, Dan Lawrence, and Ben Stokes. Ashwin's multifaceted brilliance in both batting and bowling became the linchpin for India's triumph.
Ashwin scored his 5th Test century against England in 2021.
During India's tour Down Under in December 2018, Ashwin showcased his bowling prowess by securing a total of six wickets, three dismissals in each innings of the first Test held in Adelaide.
While a six-fer in the span of two may not appear exceedingly noteworthy at first glance, its significance becomes apparent when considering that five out of the six wickets were top-order batters. This remarkable feat played a crucial role in India's 31-run triumph.
In the first innings, Ashwin efficiently claimed the wickets of Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, and Shaun Marsh. Then, in the next innings Aaron Finch, Khawaja and Josh Hazlewood succumbed to the wily spinner.
The Edgbaston Test presented a significant opportunity for Ashwin, as his selection in the playing XI was uncertain due to concerns about his performance in overseas Test matches, particularly in England.
Undeterred by the clouds of doubt, the seasoned cricketer secured the lone spinner's spot in India's XI. Despite the host's advantage against the Kohli-led India, it turned out to be a fortuitous Test match for Ashwin, who concluded the first Test with an impressive seven-wicket haul to his credit.
The then 31-year-old delivered notable figures of 4/62 and 3/59 in the first and second innings respectively. In the first innings, Ashwin dismissed Alistair Cook with an excellent delivery, while also claiming the wickets of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad. In the second innings, Ashwin continued his dominance, getting the better of Cook once again, with Keaton Jennings and Joe Root accounting for his next two wickets.
Ashwin castled Alistair Cook's wicket in both innings of the first Test.
In another Test that brought individual success but bitter defeat for his team, Ashwin showcased his prowess during the second India versus South Africa Test at Centurion. His impactful performance resulted in a four-wicket haul at the conclusion of Proteas' first innings.
Ashwin's dominance began with the dismissal of opener Dean Elgar. He then added to his tally by claiming the crucial wicket of Aiden Markram, just as he was nearing a century. In the 82nd over, Ashwin delivered a peach of a delivery to send Quinton de Kock back to the pavilion on a golden duck. The off-spinner concluded his contribution for his side in Proteas’ first innings by dismissing Morne Morkel.
In the second innings, Lungi Ngidi fell prey to Ashwin, enabling him to complete his five-wicket haul. Despite the individual success, the overall outcome of the match left a bitter taste for Ashwin and his team.
Ashwin nabbed 4 wickets in the first innings.
During India's 2016 tour of the West Indies and the USA for a Test series, Ashwin faced a wicketless spell in the first innings. However, he compensated admirably with the bat, notching up a century (113 runs off 253 deliveries).
In the second innings, Ashwin exemplified his versatility as an all-rounder by orchestrating a remarkable seven-wicket haul. Thanks to his outstanding performance, India secured their first innings win in the Caribbean and their most substantial one outside Asia. This marked Ashwin's third seven-wicket haul in his career and the first achieved outside India.
In a display of off-spin bowling mastery, Ashwin skillfully exploited a wicket that wasn't offering much turn. This led to the hosts' collapse from 88/2 to 132/8 on the penultimate day.
Apart from a seven-fer, Ashwin also notched up a ton against the West Indies.
In what marked a defining moment in his Test cricket career, Ashwin delivered a standout performance, achieving his then career-best bowling figures of 7/59. This stellar effort played a crucial role as India bowled out New Zealand for 153, securing a dominant 321-run victory in the third Test and completing a clean sweep in the three-match Test series.
Notably, Ashwin's contributions were instrumental in India's success, with his figures at the end of New Zealand's first innings standing at an impressive 6/81.
Ashwin's overall match figures of 13 for 140 represented a personal milestone, setting a new benchmark for his performance in Test cricket. During this remarkable match, he notched up his 21st five-wicket haul and recorded his sixth ten-wicket match haul. The outstanding display earned him not only his seventh Player of the Match award but also his seventh Player of the Series award.
In the first of the four-match Test series against Australia, R Ashwin rose to the occasion on his home ground and wrapped the first Test with 12 wickets in his kitty. Riding on his bowling masterclass, India registered a comfortable eight-wicket victory over the visitors.
During the first innings, the local prodigy showcased his skill by dismantling the Aussie batting lineup, finishing with exceptional figures of 7/103. Ashwin dismissed the top four batters, including the likes of Ed Cowan, David Warner, Phil Hughes and Shane Watson. Additionally, he claimed the wickets of Matthew Wade, Moises Henriques and Nathan Lyon.
In the second innings, Ashwin continued his stellar performance, securing a five-wicket haul, with two of the dismissals targeting once again the opener Cowan and the formidable Watson.
Ashwin was pick of the bowlers in the first India versus Australia Test.
When Ashwin received his Test cap from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the inaugural Test against West Indies in 2011, few could have predicted that he would emerge as the chief tormentor for the visitors – the match not only marked the commencement of Ashwin's glorious Test journey but also foreshadowed the significant impact he would soon make on the international cricket scene.
Ashwin's performance against WI hinted at the formidable force he was destined to become in the cricketing world - in the first innings, Darren Bravo became the first victim of the young Ashwin's Test career. Following this, Marlon Samuels and Ravi Rampaul fell prey to his skillful bowling. The debutant showcased his potential in the second innings, orchestrating a remarkable six-wicket haul that led to the visitors collapsing for 180. With India requiring 276 to secure victory, the team achieved the target with ease, clinching the game by five wickets.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)