James Anderson Struck Twice as India Finished Rain-Hit Day 2 at 125/4

India lost four wickets for 15 runs to end second day of the first Test at 125/4 and let England back in to the match after openers Rohit Sharma (36) and KL Rahul (batting 57) had given them a strong start putting on 97 runs for the first wicket on Thursday.



England pace bowler James Anderson turned the clock back as he picked two crucial wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (4) and Virat Kohli (0) to send jitters in the Indian camp before play was stopped due to rain, just 8.4 overs after lunch.

Kohli's dismissal makes him the first Indian captain to register three first ball ducks in Test cricket.