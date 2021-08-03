Suryakumar Yadav And Prithvi Shaw Leave for England Tour

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw left for England on Tuesday, 3 August. The duo has been added to the Indian squad for the Test series against England, which begins on Wednesday.

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav will be allowed to enter the UK despite Sri Lanka being a ‘Red List country’ due to a special provision. The Mumbai duo will be provided exemptions due to being ‘Elite Sportspersons’.