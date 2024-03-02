Ireland Go Past Team India With Maiden Test Victory Over Afghanistan

While Balbirnie's masterful innings guided Ireland to victory on a challenging surface, it was their pace bowling trio of Barry McCarthy (3-48), Mark Adair (3-56), and Craig Young (3-24) that set the stage for the triumph. Combining forces, they dismantled the Afghan batting lineup, sharing nine crucial wickets in the third innings, restricting Afghanistan to a modest total of 218.

Adair's pivotal breakthroughs, McCarthy's precision, and Young's incisive bowling laid the foundation for Ireland's success, limiting Afghanistan's lead to just 110 runs. Despite a stubborn lower-order resistance, Ireland's disciplined bowling ensured they were tasked with a manageable target, one they pursued with determination and focus.