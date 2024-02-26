Ind vs Eng Tests: Dhruv Jurel Reacts to Gavaskar’s MS Dhoni Comparison for Him

Team India lost quick wickets on Day 2 of the Ranchi Test after Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir wreaked havoc on Saturday. After Sarfaraz Khan departed with India at 171/6 on the board, Jurel walked in and continued to stay on the pitch on the third day as well, scoring 90 runs with 6 fours and four sixes. However, it was not just his batting skills that impressed everyone, but his skills behind the stumps also grabbed several eyeballs.

Praising the youngster's presence of mind, Gavaskar had said. "Of course he has batted well, but his keeping, his work behind the stumps has been equally brilliant. Just by looking at his game awareness, I want to say that he is another MS Dhoni in the making. I know there can never be another MSD but you know the presence of mind that he has, MSD also when he started, it was that. And Jurel has that game awareness. Street-smart cricketer."