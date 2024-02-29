KL Rahul to Consult Specialist in London for Injury, Will Miss 5th Test: Report

Rahul had been named in India’s squad for the last three Tests, subject to fitness clearance but he didn’t play the third Test in Rajkot, as the BCCI said he had reached 90 per cent of match fitness and is progressing well under the supervision of the Medical Team, with an aim to be completely match-fit for the fourth and fifth Test.

But Rahul didn’t play the Ranchi Test, with the BCCI saying participation in the final Test match in Dharamshala is subject to fitness. The report also said Rahul continued to complain of stiffness in right leg despite the scans conducted by NCA not showing any red flags. "“Rahul is understood to have spoken to the selectors to update them about the same. Once the specialist in London provides a report, Rahul needs to get a clearance from NCA before resuming cricket," it added.

The report also said his IPL team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who have Rahul as their captain, are aware of his progress and are optimistic about his availability for IPL 2024 which begins from March 22. LSG play their first match of the tournament against Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon match at Jaipur on March 24.

Last year, Rahul underwent surgery after tearing a tendon in his right thigh while fielding for Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1. That caused him to mis rest of the IPL, as well as the World Test Championship final.

He made a return to cricket in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup and went on to be a pivotal figure in India’s runners-up finish in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup at home, making 452 runs in 11 matches and effecting 17 dismissals as a wicket-keeper.