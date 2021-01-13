IPL Before India-Aus Series Wasn’t Ideal, Led to Injuries: Langer

Langer said that the Australian team management will look to review this ahead of future series.

"I am sure we will review that. Cricket Australia is on it...we have said after the one-day series that we should review it. When you have a trend of having more injuries than usual, then of course you are going to review it," said the Australia head coach.

"A lot of these things, you can say are one-off incidents. When it becomes a trend I mean India and Australia had more injuries. (Mohammed) Shami broke his arm, Ravi (Ravindra Jadeja) broke his thumb, they are unusual. But the soft tissue injuries is what we will look at. And I would like to say I am sure we will review that like we do with most things, like we review most things post-series," he added.

The four-match Test series is currently tied at 1-1. The series decider, slated to begin from Friday at The Gabba, will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 channels.