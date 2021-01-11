With Added Responsibility, The Leader in Ashwin Blossoms

"When adversities grow, the team comes together," Ravichandran Ashwin said at the end of day 4 of the Sydney Test.

When he marked his guard on the final day of the third Test match, the adversities couldn't have been greater.

After having conceded a first innings lead of 94 on a deteriorating pitch which was expected to turn almost unplayable come the last day of the Test, India were faced with an improbable target of 407.