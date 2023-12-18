IPL Auction 2024 Date & Time: When & Where To Watch the Auction Live?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL Auction 2024 Date & Time: When & Where To Watch the Auction Live?

Check the date, time, venue, and live-streaming details for the IPL Auction 2024
Shivangani Singh
Cricket
Updated:

IPL Auction 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast: When and Where To Watch.

(Photo: iplt20.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL Auction 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast: When and Where To Watch.</p></div>
IPL Auction Date and Time: The mini-auctions for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are scheduled for 19 December in Dubai. The 10 IPL teams will have to go through some major calculations to get the best set of players with their limited purse. The teams will have to keep multiple things in consideration including the high demand-short supply ratio of players with more focus on finding good Indian talent.

The list of released players raised some eyebrows as some crucial players are up for bidding now and the franchises will look to bid effectively to grab the best talent. A sum of ₹250 crore is allocated for the acquisition of 77 slots and 333 players are set to go under the hammer on Tuesday. Let's get a detailed information on the IPL Auction 2023 with date, time, venue, players with price list.

How Does the IPL Auction Work?

The players in the auction are divided into three categories – Indian capped, Indian uncapped, and overseas players. These players are then grouped again. The sets are based on the specialty – batters, all-rounders, wicketkeeper-batters, fast bowlers and spinners.

For a player to be sold, he has to enter the auction at a base price followed by teams making bids for him until it stops.

Unsold players can also re-enter the auction through accelerated rounds if franchises submit their names.

IPL Auction 2024: Date and Time

When is the IPL 2024 auction happening?

The IPL 2024 Auction will happen on December 19 2023.

When will the IPL 2024 auction start?

The IPL 2024 Auction will start from 1 PM IST.

IPL Auction 2024: Venue

Where will the IPL 2024 Auction take place?

For the first time, IPL 2024 Auction will not be held in India. The event will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

IPL Auction 2024: Players List With Price

List Sr. No.Set No.Player NameCountry2024 SetC/U/AReserve Price Rs Lakh
11Harry BrookEnglandBA1Capped200
21Travis HeadAustraliaBA1Capped200
31Karun NairIndiaBA1Capped50
41Manish PandeyIndiaBA1Capped50
51Rovman PowellWest IndiesBA1Capped100
61Rilee RossouwSouth AfricaBA1Capped200
71Steve SmithAustraliaBA1Capped200
82Gerald CoetzeeSouth AfricaAL1Capped200
92Pat CumminsAustraliaAL1Capped200
102Wanindu HasarangaSri LankaAL1Capped150
112Daryl MitchellNew ZealandAL1Capped100
122Azmatullah OmarzaiAfghanistanAL1Capped50
132Harshal PatelIndiaAL1Capped200
142Rachin RavindraNew ZealandAL1Capped50
152Shardul ThakurIndiaAL1Capped200
162Chris WoakesEnglandAL1Capped200
173K.S. BharatIndiaWK1Capped50
183Josh InglisAustraliaWK1Capped200
193Kusal MendisSri LankaWK1Capped50
203Philip SaltEnglandWK1Capped150
213Tristan StubbsSouth AfricaWK1Capped50
224Lockie FergusonNew ZealandFA1Capped200
234Josh HazlewoodAustraliaFA1Capped200
244Alzarri JosephWest IndiesFA1Capped100
254Dilshan MadushankaSri LankaFA1Capped50
264Shivam MaviIndiaFA1Capped50
274Chetan SakariyaIndiaFA1Capped50
284Mitchell StarcAustraliaFA1Capped200
294Jaydev UnadkatIndiaFA1Capped50
304Umesh YadavIndiaFA1Capped200
315Akeal HoseinWest IndiesSP1Capped50
325Mujeeb RahmanAfghanistanSP1Capped200
335Adil RashidEnglandSP1Capped200
345Mohammad Waqar SalamkheilAfghanistanSP1Capped50
355Tabraiz ShamsiSouth AfricaSP1Capped50
365Ish SodhiNew ZealandSP1Capped75
376Priyansh AryaIndiaUBA1Uncapped20
386Saurav ChuahanIndiaUBA1Uncapped20
396Shubham DubeyIndiaUBA1Uncapped20
406Rohan KunnummalIndiaUBA1Uncapped20
416Angkrish RaghuvanshiIndiaUBA1Uncapped20
426Sameer RizviIndiaUBA1Uncapped20
436Manan VohraIndiaUBA1Uncapped20
447Raj Angad BawaIndiaUAL1Uncapped20
457Shahrukh KhanIndiaUAL1Uncapped40
467Mohd. Arshad KhanIndiaUAL1Uncapped20
477Sarfaraz KhanIndiaUAL1Uncapped20
487Arshin KulkarniIndiaUAL1Uncapped20
497Vivrant SharmaIndiaUAL1Uncapped20
507Atit ShethIndiaUAL1Uncapped20
517Hrithik ShokeenIndiaUAL1Uncapped20
527Ramandeep SinghIndiaUAL1Uncapped20
538Ricky BhuiIndiaUWK1Uncapped20
548Tom Kohler-CadmoreEnglandUWK1Uncapped40
558Kumar KushagraIndiaUWK1Uncapped20
568Urvil PatelIndiaUWK1Uncapped20
578Vishnu SolankiIndiaUWK1Uncapped20
589Rasikh DarIndiaUFA1Uncapped20
599Yash DayalIndiaUFA1Uncapped20
609Sushant MishraIndiaUFA1Uncapped20
619Ishan PorelIndiaUFA1Uncapped20
629Akash SinghIndiaUFA1Uncapped20
639Kartik TyagiIndiaUFA1Uncapped20
649Kuldip YadavIndiaUFA1Uncapped20
6510Murgan AshwinIndiaUSP1Uncapped20
6610Shreyas GopalIndiaUSP1Uncapped20
6710Pulkit NarangIndiaUSP1Uncapped20
6810M. SiddharthIndiaUSP1Uncapped20
6910Shiva SinghIndiaUSP1Uncapped20
7010Manav SutharIndiaUSP1Uncapped20
7111Finn AllenNew ZealandBA2Capped75
7211Alick AthanazeWest IndiesBA2Capped50
7311Mark ChapmanNew ZealandBA2Capped50
7411Samuel HainEnglandBA2Capped50
7511Reeza HendricksSouth AfricaBA2Capped50
7611Brandon KingWest IndiesBA2Capped50
7711Colin MunroNew ZealandBA2Capped150
7811Sherfane RutherfordWest IndiesBA2Capped150
7911Ashton TurnerAustraliaBA2Capped100
8011Rassie Van Der DussenSouth AfricaBA2Capped200
8111James VinceEnglandBA2Capped200
8211Ibrahim ZadranAfghanistanBA2Capped50
8311Najibullah ZadranAfghanistanBA2Capped50
8412Sean AbbottAustraliaAL2Capped200
8512Ashton AgarAustraliaAL2Capped100
8612Wesley AgarAustraliaAL2Capped50
8712Qais AhamadAfghanistanAL2Capped50
8812Rehan AhmedEnglandAL2Capped50
8912Fabian AllenWest IndiesAL2Capped75
9012Charith AsalankaSri LankaAL2Capped50
9112Michael BracewellNew ZealandAL2Capped100
9212Brydon CarseEnglandAL2Capped50
9312Tom CurranEnglandAL2Capped150
9412Ben CuttingAustraliaAL2Capped50
9512Matthew FordeWest IndiesAL2Capped50
9612George GartonEnglandAL2Capped50
9712Jason HolderWest IndiesAL2Capped150
9812George LindeSouth AfricaAL2Capped50
9912Keshav MaharajSouth AfricaAL2Capped50
10012Wiaan MulderSouth AfricaAL2Capped50
10112Mohammad NabiAfghanistanAL2Capped150
10212James NeeshamNew ZealandAL2Capped150
10312Jamie OvertonEnglandAL2Capped200
10412Keemo PaulWest IndiesAL2Capped75
10512Dwaine PretoriusSouth AfricaAL2Capped100
10612Daniel SamsAustraliaAL2Capped150
10712Dasun ShanakaSri LankaAL2Capped50
10812Matthew ShortAustraliaAL2Capped50
10912Odean SmithWest IndiesAL2Capped50
11012Hanuma VihariIndiaAL2Capped50
11112David WilleyEnglandAL2Capped200
11213Sam BillingsEnglandWK2Capped100
11313Johnson CharlesWest IndiesWK2Capped50
11413Ben DuckettEnglandWK2Capped200
11513Shai HopeWest IndiesWK2Capped75
11614Varun AaronIndiaFA2Capped50
11714Fareed AhmadAfghanistanFA2Capped50
11814Taskin AhmedBangladeshFA2Capped75
11914Gus AtkinsonEnglandFA2Capped100
12014Dushmanta ChameeraSri LankaFA2Capped50
12114Ben DwarshuisAustraliaFA2Capped50
12214Richard GleesonEnglandFA2Capped50
12314Matt HenryNew ZealandFA2Capped75
12414Md Shoriful IslamBangladeshFA2Capped50
12514Kyle JamiesonNew ZealandFA2Capped100
12614Spencer JohnsonAustraliaFA2Capped50
12714Chris JordanEnglandFA2Capped150
12814Siddharth KaulIndiaFA2Capped50
12914Lahiru KumaraSri LankaFA2Capped50
13014Obed MccoyWest IndiesFA2Capped50
13114Riley MeredithAustraliaFA2Capped100
13214Tymal MillsEnglandFA2Capped150
13314Adam MilneNew ZealandFA2Capped100
13414Lance MorrisAustraliaFA2Capped75
13514Blessing MuzarabaniZimbabweFA2Capped50
13614Richard NgaravaZimbabweFA2Capped50
13714Wayne ParnellSouth AfricaFA2Capped100
13814Mustafizur RahmanBangladeshFA2Capped200
13914Jhye RichardsonAustraliaFA2Capped150
14014Ollie RobinsonEnglandFA2Capped75
14114George ScrimshawEnglandFA2Capped50
14214Tim SoutheeNew ZealandFA2Capped150
14314Barinder SranIndiaFA2Capped50
14414Billy StanlakeAustraliaFA2Capped75
14514Olly StoneEnglandFA2Capped75
14614Oshane ThomasWest IndiesFA2Capped50
14714Nuwan ThusharaSri LankaFA2Capped50
14814Sandeep WarrierIndiaFA2Capped50
14914Lizaad WilliamsSouth AfricaFA2Capped50
15014Luke WoodEnglandFA2Capped50
15115Dinesh BanaIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
15215Swastik ChhikaraIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
15315Rajat DeyIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
15415Abhimanyu EaswaranIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
15515Rithik EaswaranIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
15615Chirag GandhiIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
15715Nikhil GangtaIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
15815Sudip GharamiIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
15915Ansh GosaiIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
16015Azim KaziIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
16115Amandeep KhareIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
16215Ankit KumarIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
16315Bhupen LalwaniIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
16415Pukhraj MannIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
16515Tanmay MishraIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
16615Salman NizarIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
16715Priyank PanchalIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
16815Akshat RaghuwanshiIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
16915Ekant SenIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
17015Subhranshu SenapatiIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
17115Naushad ShaikhIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
17215Dhruv ShoreyIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
17315Himmat SinghIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
17415Virat SinghIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
17515Shashank SinghIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
17615Sumeet VermaIndiaUBA2Uncapped20
17716P.A. AbdulIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
17816Murugan AbhishekIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
17916Atharva AnkolekarIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
18016Baba AparajithIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
18116Jass Inder BaidwanIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
18216Corbin BoschSouth AfricaUAL2Uncapped30
18316Rahul BuddhiIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
18416Vaisakh ChandranIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
18516Writtick ChatterjeeIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
18616Raj ChaudharyIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
18716Ravi ChauhanIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
18816Ashwin DasIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
18916Aarya DesaiIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
19016Vineet DhankharIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
19116Naman DhirIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
19216Harsh DubeyIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
19316Prerit DuttaIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
19416Jake Fraser-McgurkAustraliaUAL2Uncapped20
19516Shubhang HegdeIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
19616Benny HowellEnglandUAL2Uncapped40
19716Saransh JainIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
19816Duan JansenSouth AfricaUAL2Uncapped20
19916Mohammad KaifIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
20016Anshul KambojIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
20116Aman KhanIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
20216Mohd Arslan KhanIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
20316Musheer KhanIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
20416Tanush KotianIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
20516Sumit KumarIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
20616Manvanth KumarIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
20716Saurabh KumarIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
20816Dev LakraIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
20916Nasir LoneIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
21016Kaushik MaityIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
21116Divij MehraIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
21216Mani Sankar Mura SinghIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
21316Abid MushtaqIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
21416Kamlesh NagarkotiIndiaUAL2Uncapped30
21516Sanjay PahalIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
21616Jitender PalIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
21716Saumy PandeyIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
21816Ansh PatelIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
21916Sairaj PatilIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
22016Pradosh PaulIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
22116Shubham Singh PundirIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
22216Atal RaiIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
22316Abhimanyusingh RajputIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
22416Mohit RatheeIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
22516Ninad RathvaIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
22616Rohit RayuduIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
22716Aniketh ReddyIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
22816Mohit RedkarIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
22916Jalaj SaxenaIndiaUAL2Uncapped40
23016Akash SenguptaIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
23116Ashutosh SharmaIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
23216Shivalik SharmaIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
23316Suryansh ShedgeIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
23416Aradhya ShuklaIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
23516Utkarsh SinghIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
23616Vishwanath Pratap SinghIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
23716Shashank SinghIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
23816Swapnil SinghIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
23916Prenelan SubrayenSouth AfricaUAL2Uncapped20
24016Ravi TejaIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
24116Tanay ThyagarajannIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
24216Akash VashishtIndiaUAL2Uncapped20
24316David WieseNamibiaUAL2Associate100
24417Mohit AhlawatIndiaUWK2Uncapped20
24517G. AjiteshIndiaUWK2Uncapped20
24617Avanish Rao AravellyIndiaUWK2Uncapped20
24717L.R. ChethanIndiaUWK2Uncapped20
24817Gourav ChoudharyIndiaUWK2Uncapped20
24917Harvik DesaiIndiaUWK2Uncapped20
25017Shakir GandhiIndiaUWK2Uncapped20
25117Sumit GhadigaonkarIndiaUWK2Uncapped20
25217Baba IndrajithIndiaUWK2Uncapped20
25317Bhagmender LatherIndiaUWK2Uncapped20
25417Anmol MalhotraIndiaUWK2Uncapped20
25517Robin MinzIndiaUWK2Uncapped20
25617Darshan MisalIndiaUWK2Uncapped20
25717Nikhil NaikIndiaUWK2Uncapped20
25817Prasad PawarIndiaUWK2Uncapped20
25917Mahesh PithiyaIndiaUWK2Uncapped20
26017William SalzmannAustraliaUWK2Uncapped20
26117Bipin SaurabhIndiaUWK2Uncapped20
26217B.R. SharathIndiaUWK2Uncapped20
26317K.L. ShrijithIndiaUWK2Uncapped20
26417Avneesh SudhaIndiaUWK2Uncapped20
26517Aditya TareIndiaUWK2Uncapped20
26617Nihal UllalIndiaUWK2Uncapped20
26718K.M AsifIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
26818Mohit AvasthiIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
26918Ottneil BaartmanSouth AfricaUFA2Uncapped20
27018Basit BashirIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
27118Waseem BashirIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
27218Sachin BhosaleIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
27318Devendra Singh BoraIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
27418Gurnoor Singh BrarIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
27518Nandre BurgerSouth AfricaUFA2Uncapped20
27618Saurabh DubeyIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
27718Mrinmoy DuttaIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
27818Vishal GodaraIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
27918Money GrewalIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
28018Arpit GuleriaIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
28118Mukhtar HussainIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
28218Sakib HussainIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
28318Shamar JosephWest IndiesUFA2Uncapped20
28418Mohammed KaifIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
28518Shubham KapseIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
28618Devang KaramtaIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
28718Kulwant KhejroliyaIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
28818Ravi KumarIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
28918Ashwani KumarIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
29018Raj LimbaniIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
29118Kwena MaphakaSouth AfricaUFA2Uncapped20
29218Lukman Hussain MeriwalaIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
29318Venkatesh MuralidharaIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
29418William O'RourkeNew ZealandUFA2Uncapped20
29518Rakshan ReaddiIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
29618Manish ReddyIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
29718Monish ReddyIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
29818Akhin SatharIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
29918Divesh SharmaIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
30018Ashok SharmaIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
30118Abhilash ShettyIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
30218Rahul ShuklaIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
30318Manit SinghIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
30418Gurjapneet SinghIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
30518Basil ThampiIndiaUFA2Uncapped30
30618Paul Van MeekerenNetherlandUFA2Associate20
30718Nitin VermaIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
30818Chris WoodEnglandUFA2Uncapped20
30918Gourav YadavIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
31018Lalit YadavIndiaUFA2Uncapped30
31118Prithvi Raj YarraIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
31218Mujtaba YousufIndiaUFA2Uncapped20
31319Shubham AgrawalIndiaUSP2Uncapped20
31419Mustaq BegIndiaUSP2Uncapped20
31519K.C CariappaIndiaUSP2Uncapped20
31619Ganesh ChaudharyIndiaUSP2Uncapped20
31719Prince ChoudharyIndiaUSP2Uncapped20
31819Yuvraj ChudasamaIndiaUSP2Uncapped20
31919Jasmer DhankharIndiaUSP2Uncapped20
32019Chintal GandhiIndiaUSP2Uncapped20
32119Allah GhazanfarAfghanistanUSP2Uncapped20
32219Raghav GoyalIndiaUSP2Uncapped20
32319Shreyas GuravIndiaUSP2Uncapped20
32419Vishu KashyapIndiaUSP2Uncapped20
32519S MidhunIndiaUSP2Uncapped30
32619Izharulhuq NaveedAfghanistanUSP2Uncapped30
32719Bhuwan RohillaIndiaUSP2Uncapped20
32819Shivam SharmaIndiaUSP2Uncapped20
32919Digvesh SinghIndiaUSP2Uncapped20
33019Jhathavedh SubramanyanIndiaUSP2Uncapped20
33119Jagadeesha SuchithIndiaUSP2Uncapped20
33219B. SuryaIndiaUSP2Uncapped20
33319Pankaj YadavIndiaUSP2Uncapped20

IPL Auction 2024: Live Streaming

Where to watch the IPL 2024 Auction on TV?

The IPL 2024 Auction will be telecasted live on the Sports18 network.

Where to watch IPL Auction 2024 online?

If you will be streaming the auction online, you can use Jio Cinema app & website.

Published: 18 Dec 2023,06:58 PM IST

