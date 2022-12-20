Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL Auction 2023 Date: Time, Venue, Players List, Live Streaming, and More

IPL Auction 2023 Date: Time, Venue, Players List, Live Streaming, and More

IPL Auction 2023 will officially kick off on Friday, 23 December 2022. Check out all important details below.
Saima Andrabi
Cricket
Published:

IPL Auction 2023: Date, Time, Players List, Live Streaming, and Other Important Details.

|

(Photo: iplt20.com)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL Auction 2023: Date, Time, Players List, Live Streaming, and Other Important Details.</p></div>

IPL Auction 2023 Date and Time: The TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction will be held on 23 December 2022 in Kochi. Talking about the total number of players to be auctioned, 405 players will go under the hammer this Friday, including 273 Indian players, 132 overseas players, of which 4 players belong to associate nations.

Currently, 87 slots are available, among which 30 are reserved for international players. The highest reserve fee is Rs 2 crore and almost 19 overseas players may be included in the top category.

Talking about Indian players, Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the only two Indian players so far with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

Let us check out the IPL Auction 2023 Date, Time, Venue, and Live Streaming details below.

Also ReadAfghan Prodigy & UAE’s Hat-Trick Star Among 405 Shortlisted for 2023 IPL Auction

IPL Auction 2023: Date, Time, and Venue

The long-awaited TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction will officially kick off on Friday, 23 December 2022 in Kochi, Kerala. The players auction will commence at 2:30 pm IST.

Also ReadIPL Auction 2023 Date and Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast

TATA IPL Player Auction 2023: Live Streaming and Telecast

The live stream of the IPL Auction 2023 will be available on the Jio Cinema App in India. Viewers can also enjoy the live telecast of the players auction on Star Sports channels.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL Player Auction 2023: List of Players With Base Price

Check out the list of players with base price of Rs 2 crores, 1.5 crores, and 1 crore.

Name of the PlayerTotal Base Price (in Crores)
Tom Banton2 Cr
Mayank Agarwal1 Cr
Sean Abbot1.5 Cr
Rilee Rossouw2 Cr
Rassie van der Dussen2 Cr
Jason Holder2 Cr
Nicholas Pooran2 Cr
Sam Curran2 Cr
Chris Jordan2 Cr
Tymal Mills2 Cr
Jamie Overton2 Cr
Craig Overton2 Cr
Adil Rashid2 Cr
Phil Salt2 Cr
Ben Stokes2 Cr
Cameron Green2 Cr
Travis Head2 Cr
Chris Lynn2 Cr
Kane Williamson2 Cr
Adam Milne2 Cr
Shakib Al Hasan1.5 Cr
Harry Brook1.5 Cr
Will Jacks1.5 Cr
Dawid Malan1.5 Cr
Jason Roy1.5 Cr
Sherfane Rutherford1.5 Cr
Riley Meredith 1.5 Cr
Jhye Richardson1.5 Cr
Adam Zampa1.5 Cr
Kusal Perera1 Cr
Roston Chase1 Cr
Rakheem Cornwall1 Cr
Shai Hope1 Cr
David Wiese1 Cr
Manish Pandey1 Cr
Mohammad Nabi1 Cr
Mujeeb ur Rahman1 Cr
Moises Henriques1 Cr
Andrew Tye1 Cr
Joe Root1 Cr
Daryl Mitchell1 Cr
Heinrich Klaasen1 Cr
Tabraiz Shamsi1 Cr
Luke Wood1 Cr
Michael Bracewell1 Cr
Kyle Jamieson1 Cr
Henry1 Cr
Tom Latham1 Cr
Also ReadIPL 2023 Auction: Analysing Requirements and Auction Strategies of All 10 Teams

IPL Player Auction 2023: Number of Slots Available, Remaining Purse Value, and More

FranchiseNo of PlayersNo of Overseas PlayersTotal Money Spent (Rs.)Salary Cap Available (Rs.)Available SlotsOverseas Slots
CSK18674.55 Cr20.45 Cr72
DC20675.55 Cr19.45 Cr52
GT18575.75 Cr19.25 Cr73
KKR14587.95 Cr7.05 Cr113
LSG15471.65 Cr23.35 Cr104
MI16574.45 Cr20.55 Cr93
PBKS16562.8 Cr32.2 Cr93
RCB18686.25 Cr8.75 Cr72
RR16481.8 Cr13.2 Cr94
SRH12452.75 Cr42.25 Cr134
Total16350743.5 Cr206.5 Cr8730

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT