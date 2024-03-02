IPL 2024: Lance Klusener Joins Lucknow Super Giants as Assistant Coach

South Africa great Lance Klusener has joined the Lucknow Super Giants as an assistant coach and will work closely with head coach Justin Langer during the upcoming 2024 season of the Indian Premier League.

Klusener, who has played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa as a fast-bowling all-rounder from 1996 to 2004, also serves as the coach of the Durban Super Giants in the SA20 tournament, also owned by the RPSG Group, who operate the LSG franchise. The South African has previously worked as the head coach of Afghanistan from September 2019 to December 2021 and had stints as batting coach of South Africa and Zimbabwe teams.