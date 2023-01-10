Bangladesh Women vs India Women Under-19 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Bangladesh Women Under-19 vs India Women Under-19 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Women's U19 T20 World Cup Live.
(Photo: t20worldcup.com)
ICC WOMEN'S U19 T20 WORLD CUP 2023: India Women will face Bangladesh Women in the 9th warm-up match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023. The match between the two teams will be played at St. Stithians College in Johannesburg.
Talking about the Women's team India Under 19, they have some well-known experienced players in the squad including Soumya Tiwari, Shafali Verma, Shabnam MD, and Richa Ghosh. These players will definitely play a critical role in India's performance against the rival Bangladesh women's U 19 team.
On the other hand, Bangladesh Women's Under 19 team squad is not much experienced. Therefore, they have to go to the extra mile to defeat team India.
The match between Bangladesh Women Under-19 vs India Women Under-19 will be played on Wednesday, 11 January 2023 at the St Stithians College in Johannesburg. The match will commence at 10 am (IST).
The live streaming of Bangladesh Women Under-19 vs India Women Under-19 will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.
The Bangladesh Women Under-19 (BD-W U19) vs India Women Under-19 (IN-W U19) match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.
