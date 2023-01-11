Malaysia Open 2023 Live Streaming in India: Know India Squad and Where to Watch

PV Sindhu is likely to put up a tough fight in the Malaysia Open 2023.
(Photo: AP)
The Malaysia Open 2023 officially began on Tuesday, 10 January. PV Sindhu has finally returned to the court in the Malaysia Open 2023. According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, this time it is being held at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur from 10 January 2023. Interested viewers must take note of the latest details about the tournament that has already started. It will be interesting to watch PV Sindhu come back in form after an injury.
PV Sindhu is expected to face a tough test on her comeback as she has been drawn against Rio 2016 Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain in the first round of women’s singles in the Malaysia Open 2023. It is important to note that the Malaysia Open has been upgraded from BWF Super 750 to BWF Super 1000 in 2023.
The Malaysia Open 2023 badminton India squad is stated below for those who are interested to know about it:
Men’s singles: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth.
Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod, and Aakarshi Kashyap.
Men’s doubles: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, and Krishna Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Panjala.
Women’s doubles: Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam, and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand.
You can watch your favourite players in the tournament that has begun on Tuesday. People are expecting to watch PV Sindhu get back in form and put up a tough fight against her competitors.
Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the Malaysia Open 2023 from wherever they want, according to their convenience.
According to the latest official details, the live streaming of the Malaysia Open 2023 can be watched on the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation.
The Malaysia Open 2023 live broadcast will be available on Sports 18 1 and Sports 18 1 HD TV channels in India for interested people who are eagerly waiting to watch it.
