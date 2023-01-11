Malaysia Open 2023 Live Streaming in India: Know India Squad and Where to Watch

The Malaysia Open 2023 officially began on Tuesday, 10 January. PV Sindhu has finally returned to the court in the Malaysia Open 2023. According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, this time it is being held at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur from 10 January 2023. Interested viewers must take note of the latest details about the tournament that has already started. It will be interesting to watch PV Sindhu come back in form after an injury.

PV Sindhu is expected to face a tough test on her comeback as she has been drawn against Rio 2016 Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain in the first round of women’s singles in the Malaysia Open 2023. It is important to note that the Malaysia Open has been upgraded from BWF Super 750 to BWF Super 1000 in 2023.