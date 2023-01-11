Hockey World Cup 2023: India Schedule, Squad, Venues, & Live Streaming Details

The 15th edition of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 will be held in Odisha, India from 13 January to 29 January 2023. This event is organized after every four years for men's national field hockey games under the International Hockey Federation.

This year a total of 16 teams will be facing each other for the title of World Cup hockey. India was confirmed as the host country for the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup in November 2019.

Now, let's have a look at the venues, dates, and squads of India along with the live-streaming details.