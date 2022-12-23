IPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming & Telecast: Where To Watch the Live Action

IPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming & Telecast: The wait for the cricket fans who are desperately waiting to witness the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023 Auction is almost over. The TATA IPL Mini Auction 2022 will officially kick off today on Friday, 23 December 2022.

A total of 405 players will go under the hammer at TATA IPL 2023 Auction after 36 additional players were requested by teams and have been added to the final list of players that will be auctioned.

It would be quite interesting to watch which players will be sold and which will remain unsold in the upcoming IPL Auction 2022. Besides, fans will definitely remain glued to their TV and mobile phone screens to know the most expensive players, retained players, and released players of the IPL 2022.

Let's find out the date, time, live streaming and live telecast details of the IPL Mini-Auction 2023 below.