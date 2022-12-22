IPL 2023 Auction: Top 10 Players to Watch Out For

IPL 2023: These ten players can fetch mega-money bids.
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
The IPL 2023 auction is only a day away and the 10 teams are currently busy finalizing their auction strategies. Although this is going to be a mini-auction, there are some highly talented youngsters and seasoned veterans up for grabs.
That means the franchises could engage in intense bidding wars to get hold of them and it could turn out to be quite a spectacle to witness for the fans. Here, we shall take a look at 10 players who could end up attracting huge bids in the auction this time.
The England all-rounder missed the last IPL season with an injury, but he is fully fit now and back in the auction pool.
Sam Curran could feature on the wishlist of his former employers, Chennai Super Kings.
The pace-bowling all-rounder has previously played for the Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, amassing 337 runs and 32 wickets in a total of 32 IPL matches.
All the franchises will try their best to get hold of such a valuable player, but Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have the best chances of doing so as they have two of the highest purses remaining. Chennai Super Kings also have a good chance as they have a settled squad already and have only a few slots to fill. So, they can go all out for Curran.
Stokes pulled out of the mega auction and the last IPL season subsequently to take a break from cricket but he has thrown his hat into the auction ring once again this time. He is one of the best all-format all-rounders right now. Even though his T20 batting is not counted as one of the best but he can be a valuable asset when used at the top of the order.
English all-rounder Ben Stokes is likely to be in huge demand.
Before coming into the auction pool, Stokes was associated with the Rajasthan Royals. Overall, he has featured in 43 IPL matches, scoring 920 runs that include two centuries and as many fifties. Stokes has also claimed 28 wickets on top of that.
The young Australia all-rounder has already announced himself as a force to reckon with in all formats. Green has played 17 Tests, 13 ODIs and eight T20Is for Australia so far, but his T20 stocks really shot up when he played two superb knocks of 61 and 52 in the T20I series against India just before the T20 World Cup.
It was his promotion to the top of the order that unleashed the beast inside him and franchises will be looking to use him in the same way. His bowling, however, is still a work in progress as far as this format is considered but his batting prowess alone makes him an attractive option for the teams.
The Karnataka batter was announced as the captain of the Punjab Kings last season after KL Rahul joined the Lucknow Super Giants. But Agarwal endured a poor IPL 2022 season, where he amassed only 196 runs at a dismal average of 16.33.
Mayank Agarwal has an additional dimension to his game - captaincy.
Moreover, one bad season can't define his quality as an experienced Indian top-order batter as good as him is hard to come by. So, there will be plenty of interest among the franchises to get him on board during the auction.
The young middle-order batter has had a great start to his international career with England. He has proven his finishing abilities already while batting in the lower middle-order for his nation and has amassed 372 T20I runs so far, including a fifty. His record in Tests is even more impressive as he has already accumulated three centuries in just four matches.
As far as Brook's overall T20 record goes, he has amassed 2432 runs at an excellent average of 33.77 and an outstanding strike rate of 148.38. Middle-order batters who can score at a brisk rate consistently are rare and that's why franchises are going to bid hard to acquire his services in the auction.
Nicholas Pooran doesn't need any introduction. He has already shown what he is capable of, especially when he played for Punjab Kings in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Pooran amassed a combined total of 521 runs in those two seasons at an average of over 30 and an outstanding strike rate of 165.4.
He had a forgettable outing in 2021, where he amassed just 85 runs in 12 outings but the left-handed batter bounced back with a good season with Sunrisers Hyderabad last time.
Pooran scored 306 runs at an average of 38.25 and a strike rate of 144.34 while playing the role of a middle-order batter for Hyderabad. Surprisingly, SRH has released him this time, giving the other franchises an opportunity to have a good at him. SRH also have the purse to get him back but it will be quite tough as other think tanks will also be well-prepared to spoil their plans.
The West Indies all-rounder joined the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 for Rs 8.75 crores after two good seasons with Sunrisers Hyderabad. But Holder couldn't repeat his heroics here as he returned with a middling tally of 14 wickets in 12 matches, going at an expensive economy of 9.52. He has been released and is back in the auction pool now, but Holder has still set his base price at Rs 2 crores.
Jason Holder could fetch a lucrative contract owing to his all-round skills.
It might seem a bit high, but players who can bat and bowl equally well are always in high demand and that's why we might still see teams going big after him on 23 December. Holder is a valuable powerplay bowler and is quite effective with his variations in the middle and death overs as well. He is a handy batter too, which makes him a complete package.
Odean had a forgettable outing in IPL 2022 as he amassed just 51 runs and claimed five wickets while going at a dismal economy rate of 11.87 in six matches.
Despite a poor first season, Odean Smith could be in demand.
Smith, however, can still prove to be a valuable asset for franchises who can't buy the other premium all-rounders like Stokes, Curran, Green and Holder. His stocks have certainly taken a hit after last season and there is a good chance to invest in his potential at a low budget.
The Bangladeshi batter has become a different beast in white-ball cricket in the last couple of years. Das has amassed 544 runs in T20Is this year at an average of just a shade under 30 and a strike rate of over 140. He also made his way to a sensational 27-ball knock of 60 against India during the recently concluded T20 World Cup.
Das has kept his base price at just INR 50 Lakhs and he also gives the franchises an additional wicket-keeping option on top of his hard-hitting prowess at the top of the order. Investing in him could prove to be fruitful for any team.
Kane Williamson's batting form has been the topic of discussion for the last couple of years now. He established himself as one of the best overseas batters in the IPL between 2017 and 2018, as he amassed 991 runs in the two seasons combined at an outstanding average of 49.55 and an even better strike rate of 144.67. But his batting form took a hit in the following seasons as his strike rate dropped below 120.
Kane Williamson was among the best batters in IPL 2017 and 2018.
Williamson had a particularly poor IPL 2022 as he averaged below 20 and also scored at a dismal strike rate of 93.51. As a result, he was removed from the captaincy of the SRH team and sent to the auction pool as well. But his stature as a player might still help him in getting a good deal here. If he does, he will certainly be eager to improve his numbers.
