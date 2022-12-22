IPL 2023 Auction: Top 10 Players to Watch Out For

The IPL 2023 auction is only a day away and the 10 teams are currently busy finalizing their auction strategies. Although this is going to be a mini-auction, there are some highly talented youngsters and seasoned veterans up for grabs.

That means the franchises could engage in intense bidding wars to get hold of them and it could turn out to be quite a spectacle to witness for the fans. Here, we shall take a look at 10 players who could end up attracting huge bids in the auction this time.