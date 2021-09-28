IPL 2021: KKR Defeat DC by 3 Wickets; Stay on Course for Top 4 Finish

Overs 10 and 11 produced 21 runs for Smith and Pant as Narine and Iyer bore the brunt of that. Smith though was dismissed in the 12th over as he tried to improvise and inside edged it onto his stumps. The Australian was Ferguson’s second wicket and was gone for 39 with the partnership adding 37 to the cause.

Pant was joined Shimron Hetmyer, however the pressure told on the new man, who was dismissed for 4 by Iyer. Hetmyer was looking to clear long off and was caught by Tim Southee, with the score reading 88/4 in the 14th over.

Next in was Lalit Yadav, who found Narine too tough to play, and had to make the walk back for 0 after three deliveries. Narine finished his spell with figures of 2/18. Not too long later, Axar Patel was gone for 0 as Iyer picked his second wicket.

Pant was joined by R Ashwin and the duo dragged DC to 120 before the spinner was caught in the deep off Southee in the final over for 9. Ashwin’s dismissal was followed by the players on both sides exchanging a few words with the batter, Southee and Morgan having a say while Dinesh Karthik and Pant helped diffuse the situation.