King Kohli Vacates His RCB Throne: Will the IPL See 'Batman' Virat Again?

11 May 2011: Virat Kohli leads Royal Challengers Bangalore for the first time. They ease home in a 147-run chase against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur. The skipper scores 39*(34).

11 October 2021: Virat Kohli leads Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 140th – and last – time. They lose a tight Eliminator against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah, unable to defend 138. The skipper scores 39(33).

A journey that began just over a month after a 22-year-old had become world champion finishes almost a month before the conclusion of another world event, which will mark the end of a 33-year-old’s final stint as a T20 captain.