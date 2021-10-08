Should India Review Their T20 World Cup Squad Ahead of 10 October Deadline?

India has a golden opportunity to include the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, who has shown not only his skill as a batter but also as a useful all-rounder. Similarly, the terrific form displayed by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal as openers, Harshal Patel as a smart T20 bowler and Yuzvendra Chahal as a leg-spinner are prime candidates to be looked at.

Watching the young Jammu & Kashmir and Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Umran Malik bowl, reminded one of the famous Pakistan bowler, Waqar Younis. He is another potential India prospect in the making and one who could clock the 100-miles-an-hour speed shortly.With just a few days left to decide, one hopes that the Indian selectors and the think-tank that now includes Mahendra Singh Dhoni discuss the issue and review the possibility of a change in the Indian T20 WC side quite seriously.A World Cup is always a very important trophy to clinch.

India has not had an ICC Trophy success since 2014. The Indian team is looked at as the best in the world in all formats of the game. Their performance in the individual series against every country they have played recently has been superb. However, their cupboard is bare of any major trophy for a while now.The Indian players are mentally, physically and tactically in the groove. They should now be very familiar with the conditions in the UAE, both on and off the field.A grand opportunity for India, however, they may need to tweak their side to be more competitive and effective.