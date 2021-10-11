KKR Knock Virat Kohli's RCB Out of IPL 2021, Will Play Delhi For Spot in Final

Kolkata Knight Riders have knocked Royal Challengers Bangalore out of IPL 2021 with a 4 wicket victory in the Eliminator on Monday night in Sharjah.

After electing to bat first, Virat Kohli's RCB managed to score 138/7 in their 20 overs after a dream spell by Sunil Narine saw him picking the wickets of RCB's star batters Virat Kohli, KS Bharat, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell.

In reply, KKR mostly were in control of the chase throughout even though it got a bit tight at the end with the team needing 12 runs from 12 balls. Skipper Eoin Morgan and Shakib al Hasan though ensured they got past the finish line, with 2 balls to space.

Eoin Morgan's team will now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday, for a place in the final.