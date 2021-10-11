KKR Knock Virat Kohli's RCB Out of IPL 2021, Will Play Delhi For Spot in Final

KKR have beaten RCB in the IPL 2021 Eliminator.
(Photo: BCCI/IPL)
KKR beat RCB by four wickets to enter Qualifier 2 vs Delhi Capitals, winner of the match enters the IPL final.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 138/7 (Virat Kohli 39, Devdutt Padikkal 21, Sunil Narine 4/21, Lockie Ferguson 2/30)
Kolkata Knight Riders: 139/6 (Shubman Gill 29, Sunil Narine 26, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/16, Harshal Patel 2/19, Mohammed Siraj 2/19)
Kolkata Knight Riders have knocked Royal Challengers Bangalore out of IPL 2021 with a 4 wicket victory in the Eliminator on Monday night in Sharjah.
After electing to bat first, Virat Kohli's RCB managed to score 138/7 in their 20 overs after a dream spell by Sunil Narine saw him picking the wickets of RCB's star batters Virat Kohli, KS Bharat, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell.
In reply, KKR mostly were in control of the chase throughout even though it got a bit tight at the end with the team needing 12 runs from 12 balls. Skipper Eoin Morgan and Shakib al Hasan though ensured they got past the finish line, with 2 balls to space.
Eoin Morgan's team will now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday, for a place in the final.
Earlier, Sunil Narine (4/21) and Lockie Ferguson (2/30) dominated in restricting Royal Challengers Bangalore to a below-par 138/7.
Opting to bat first, Bangalore had a quick start, scoring 53/1 in the powerplay. Virat Kohli got going with a sweep off Shakib Al Hasan before slamming Shivam Mavi for back-to-back fours in the next over. Devdutt Padikkal took two boundaries off Lockie Ferguson in the fourth over but the New Zealander had the last laugh in his second over as Padikkal chopped one into his stumps.
Devdutt Padikkal bowled out during the Eliminator against Kolkata Knight Riders.
After the powerplay, Kolkata squeezed RCB's the run flow as 17 runs came off the next four overs, including KS Bharat's wicket as he holed out to long-off off Sunil Narine.
That began a batting slide for Bangalore as three overs later, Narine had his second wicket of the match with Kohli setting himself for a slog-sweep, only to be bowled through the gate.
Narine struck for his third wicket in the 15th over, getting the ball to just turn in and slip between bat and pad to disturb the stumps of AB de Villiers. In his final over, Narine claimed his fourth wicket as Glenn Maxwell sliced a slog-sweep to short third man.
Shahbaz Ahmed and Daniel Christian fell in the last two overs as Bangalore eventually managed to post 138/7.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)