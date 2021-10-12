After Last Match as RCB Captain, Virat Kohli Confirms He Wants to Return to RCB

A four wicket defeat on Monday night to Kolkata Knight Riders ended Virat Kohli's career as an IPL captain with Royal Challengers Bangalore getting knocked out of the tournament following the loss in the Eliminator.

Kolkata chased down the target of 139 with two balls to spare and will now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 for a place in Friday's final against Chennai Super Kings.

RCB though have ended yet another season without a trophy thought this one will also be the franchise's last with Virat Kohli as their captain. The Indian skipper announced last month that he will be giving up RCB's captaincy at the end of this season, to reduce his workload.

After the match though the 32-year-old reconfirmed that he will not be keen to change his IPL franchise and would like to return to play in red next season.