Maxwell & Chahal Shine as RCB Clinch IPL Playoff Spot; Defeat Punjab by 6 Runs

Opting to bat first, RCB were looking to get off to a good start with Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal scoring freely in the initial phase. The duo played some beautiful shots and took RCB to 55/0 at the end of the powerplay.

However, during the process, Kohli was given a few lifelines by the Punjab team. In the 4th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi, Virat stepped out of his crease and KL Rahul missed a relatively easy stumping chance to dismiss RCB captain. Very soon, Sarfaraz Khan dropped Kohli's catch at midwicket.

The 8th over, bowled by Ravi Bishnoi was the most eventful one when KL Rahul and Punjab Kings were left baffled after a caught-behind appeal was turned down against Devdutt Padikkal.

Padikkal, who was struggling to read the leg-spinner's googlies, went for a reverse sweep but was not able to execute the shot properly and got an under-edge.

Both, Bishnoi and KL Rahul went up in appeal immediately but the on-field umpire did not give it out, forcing Rahul to go for the review. The replays showed the ball kissed Padikkal's gloves before crashing into KL Rahul's gloves. However, the third umpire deemed it not out and went with the on-field call, leaving Rahul and Bishnoi frustrated.