IPL 2021: KL Rahul Furious After Devdutt Padikkal Survives Controversial Call

Punjab reviewed the initial not out decision of the on-field umpire, with captain Rahul being quite sure of the call.

Third umpire K Srinivasan had a look and ruled in favour of the batter despite a bit of a clear spike as the ball goes under the glove on UltraEdge.

Punjab captain Rahul was visibly displeased and could be seen asking the on-field umpires about the decision.

Padikkal had been batting on 35 at the time and was later dismissed for 40.