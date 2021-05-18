India’s White Ball Series Needed to Lift SL Out of Mess: BCCI

India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka is necessary to ensure that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) makes up for the loss of revenue caused by last year's cancelled tour of the Island nation, the Indian cricket board treasurer Arun Dhumal has said.

India's tour of Sri Lanka in June last year was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which sent the entire Future Tours Programme (FTP) of the top cricketing countries haywire.

India's tour to Sri Lanka is coinciding with the national team's Test tour of England, comprising the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and a Test series against the host.