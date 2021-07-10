India Series vs SL Hit by COVID-19; Matches Set to be Rescheduled

The situation, unfortunately, is similar to what happened with England before the start of their series against Pakistan, where multiple positive cases meant the squad had to isolate immediately.

The Sri Lankan cricket board have asked the selectors to arrange for back-up squads for the India series.

"Apart from the UK-returned batch, we have created two more bio-bubbles in Colombo. In one bubble there are 13 players and in another there are 26. So, 39 players are available to pick a squad from. But BCCI would like to play the first team for obvious reasons," an SLC source was quoted as saying by PTI.

While one hopes that there isn’t any more positive cases in the Sri Lankan camp, the Indian team continue to be based in Colombo and wait for further direction about the schedule of the games.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s contingent who returned from UK will have their next set of tests on Sunday before the fate of the series against India can be decided.