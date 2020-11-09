India’s Tour of Aus Update: Virat & Rohit to Miss Parts; Samson In

While Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of the T20I series, Rohit Sharma has been named in the Test Squad. The Quint The BCCI selection committee met on Monday to pick replacements after receiving updates from medical staff | (Photo: BCCI) Cricket While Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of the T20I series, Rohit Sharma has been named in the Test Squad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Monday to pick replacements after receiving the injury updates from the medical team. The injuries, the unavailability, the time that will be taken for players to recover from their respective injuries were all taken into account before naming the replacements. As per the BCCI’s release, the list is as follows:

Virat Kohli

At the selection committee meeting held on 26 October 2020, Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Rohit Sharma

The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring Rohit Sharma’s fitness and has briefed All-India Senior Selection Committee on the same. In consultation with Sharma, it has been decided to rest him for the ODIs and T20Is in Australia to regain full fitness and he has been included in India’s Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Sanju Samson

The Selection Committee has added Sanju Samson as an additional wicket-keeper to India’s ODI squad.

Ishant Sharma

The senior Indian fast bowler has been undergoing his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Once he fully recovers and gains sufficient match fitness, he will be added to India’s Test squad.

Varun Chakravarthy

The spinner has been ruled out of the T20I series owing to a shoulder injury. The selectors have named T Natarajan as a replacement.

Wriddhiman Saha

The senior Indian wicket-keeper sustained injuries to both his hamstrings during his side’s IPL game on 3rd November. A call on his availability will be taken later.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti