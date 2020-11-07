Ganguly Optimistic About Rohit’s Fitness for Australia Tests

The Quint

Former India captain and present BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly said that they would do everything possible to get Rohit Sharma fit in time for the Test series against Australia. Rohit injured his hamstring during Mumbai Indians’ (MI) game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dubai after which he couldn’t find a place in the Test, ODI and T20I series. The MI captain, who is expected to lead out his side for the IPL final on November 10, missed four games after that but returned for the final league stage game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah. Rohit also played the Qualifier against Delhi Capitals which Mumbai won to seal spot in the final of IPL 2020.

“Hope so, he’s got a hamstring tear, that’s what the physios of Mumbai and India have reported. He’s a batsman and not a fast bowler. We want him to recover because he’s an asset for India,” Ganguly told India Today. “He along with Virat Kohli make the team stronger. I don’t know if he’ll be fit straightaway for the white ball series but we’re looking forward to Rohit being fit for the four Tests.” When probed further, Ganguly said, “I will not be able pinpoint it, you will get a clearer picture in the next seven-eight days, Mumbai Indians are still due to play in the IPL.” “But if he has a tear it won’t be easy for him to come back straight away, especially immediately.” “There’s definitely a chance (for the Tests) if he gets fit. “A match situation can make the injury more susceptible, fingers crossed because we want Rohit Sharma to play, he’s a tremendous player. We’ll wait and see.” India is scheduled to play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs in Australia from November 27 before the four-match Border-Gavaskar Test series from December 17.