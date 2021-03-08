India’s Top 5 Performers in the England Test Series

After the highs of the Australian tour, India, with key players back from injury, wasn’t expected have too much trouble against the visiting English in the Test series – but stumble a bit they did, before storming back into the contest before finishing things off with the knockout punch.

Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant all made Test cricket look easier than it is, which left the England team in spot a bit of bother. While captain Virat Kohli did not have the kind of series he would have liked in terms of his individual performances, India saw quite a few special performances.

We look at the top five performers for the hosts from the India-England series.