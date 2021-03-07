IPL 2021 Schedule Announced, Opener on 9 April & Final on 30 May

The 2021 Indian Premier League’s dates have been announced by the BCCI and the 14th season of the tournament will kickstart on 9 April, 2021 in Chennai with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Playoffs as well as the final on 30th May, 2021.

The tournament will be played entirely in India with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the matches.