New Faces & Surprise Exclusions in India Squad for SA Series

Pratyusha Challaru, Monika Patel, Simran Dil Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Ayushi Soni and Swetha Verma have earned their maiden call-ups to the India’s 22-member squad while, surprisingly, likes of Ekta Bisht, Anuja Patil and Veda Krishnamurthy have also been dropped.

The selection committee has named separate 18-member teams have for the ODIs and T20Is.

Mithali Raj, Hemalatha, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika and Jhulan Goswami are only part of the ODI squad whereas the likes of Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Nuzhat Parween, Soni, Arundhati Reddy, Patel and Dil Bahadur feature only in T20I team.

While big names have been excluded, wicket-keeper Sushma Verma returns to the fold after April 2018 which is when she last played an ODI. Her last T20I appearance was in 2016 December.

In the ODI squad fast bowler Mansi Joshi makes a comeback after an injury layoff for the first time in over 15 months. She wasn't part of the Women's T20 Challenge last November because of the injury.

The Indian women’s cricket team will be playing South Africa in 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is in Lucknow beginning 7 March. The eight games will be played at Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Stadium.

Indian players' only outing since that final in Melbourne was during the exhibition Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah in November last year. Some of the Indian players also participated in local club tournament in Bangalore earlier this year.

The contingent is in five-day quarantine in Lucknow and have to clear two COVID-19 tests during this period before they can start training.