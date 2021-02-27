Indian Domestic Season for Women’s Cricket to Start From 11 March

The teams will have to assemble at their respective venues by 4 March and will need to have three COVID-19 negative results after tests on 4, 6 and 8 March, before entering the respective bio-bubbles.

"The teams are required to assemble in their respective host cities on March 4th 2021, and will need to undergo COVID-19 testing procedures and quarantine in accordance with the state regulatory authorities and the BCCI SOPs," Shah wrote in the letter.

Each of the five elite groups will have six teams each, while the plate group has seven.