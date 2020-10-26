Women’s T20 Challenge: Positive Step, but is BCCI feeding off IPL?

The numbers are there as evidence. Not only did 86,174 spectators watch the epic clash at the MCG – the second-highest ever turnout in a women’s event in the history of any sports in the world ever – but as many as 52 million viewers tuned in to watch the game on TV.

The ICC already termed the tournament as the second most successful ICC event ever after the Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2019, and we can be rest assured that the Indian audiences had a huge role to play in the triumphant staging.

And yet, the upcoming T20 Women’s Challenge, which will be held in Sharjah for a week from 4 November, seems much like an afterthought. For one, the haphazard planning, which involves quarantining 45 cricketers plus the support staff plus the organisers for four matches (one team will play just two games) all the way in UAE defies logic.