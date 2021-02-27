Hima Das Appointed as DSP in Assam Police

Ace sprinter Hima Das has been inducted as Deputy Superintendent of Assam Police and spoke about the moment as a childhood dream coming true.
In a ceremony organised in Guwahati, the Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal handed her the appointment letter in the presence of top functionaries of the state government as well as from the police department, including the Director General of police.
Speaking on the occasion, Hima revealed that she had dreamt of becoming a police officer when she was young and therefore this was a very special moment for her.
“People here know and I am not going to say anything different. Since my early school days, I harboured a wish to become a police officer one day and my mother also wished that.
“She would buy a (toy) gun during Durga Puja, my mother would tell me to work in Assam police, serve the people and become a good person,” Das said.
Hima said that she will continue to work towards the betterment of the state, but more importantly also vowed to continue her sporting career.
“I got everything due to sports, I will try to work for betterment of sports in the state and try to make Assam one of the best performing states in the country, like Haryana.
“I will diligently work for Assam police but I must say sport will never take a back seat,” she added.
