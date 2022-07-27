Indian Batters Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer Move Up in Latest ICC ODI Rankings

Senior India batter Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday moved up a place to joint 13th spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings on the back of his match-winning knock against the West Indies in the first match of the ongoing limited-over series.

Dhawan, a left-handed batter, made 97 in the first ODI against West Indies last Friday at the Port of Spain. India won the game by three runs.

Another India batter Shreyas Iyer, who struck back-to-back half centuries in the first two ODIs against the West Indies, moved up 20 places to the joint 54th among batters.