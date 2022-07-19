ICC’s Rough FTP Draft Has Dedicated Two-and-a-Half Month IPL Window: Reports

The IPL is all set to have its dedicated two-and-a-half-month exclusive window from the next Futures Tours and Programme (FTP) calendar of the ICC starting 2024, with no international cricket scheduled in that phase.

That the T20 extravaganza would be a "two-and-a-half-month" affair from the next FTP was confirmed by PTI in an exclusive interview with BCCI secretary Jay Shah on the sidelines of the blockbuster IPL media rights deal last month.