India Yet to Plan for Unknown Sri Lankan Side: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sri Lanka Cricket is yet to announce the squad for the series, comprising 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is.



The series was supposed to start on 13 July but was delayed after a couple of Sri Lankan backroom staff members, including batting coach Grant Flower, tested positive for COVID-19.



That pushed the Sri Lankan limited-overs squad returning from England this month into quarantine.



More than that, the Sri Lankans will miss key players. Three of the key players - wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella and batsmen Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka - have been suspended for disciplinary reasons while batsman Kusal Perera and bowler Binura Fernando are injured.



Kumar though said that the series would be important to prepare for the T20 World Cup, which will take place in October-November.



"The T20 World Cup is around the corner. We want to do well in these matches. We have just three matches, so you know individually, it is not only about performing. It is also about how you want to execute your skills. Sometimes you do well with the execution part but won't get wickets. Of course, you want to win, which will help us get going into that tournament, i.e. we would have won the last international series before the T20 World Cup," added Kumar.



Calling the experience of working with Indian white-ball team coach Rahul Dravid 'very good', Kumar said, "It has been very good. Spent 14 days in quarantine in Mumbai. After seven days we were out practicing, we met him there first."